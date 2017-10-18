Weinstein accuser feels 'doubly crucified' by Italy reaction

FILE - In this May 26, 2013 file photo, actress Asia Argento arrives for the awards ceremony of the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Italian Actress Asia Argento declares Harvey Weinstein the "biggest serial predator in the history," and says she has been "doubly crucified", first by the sexual violence and second by the media in TV interview. She says the abuse when she was 21 "smashed all my dreams and changed my perception of myself." (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press