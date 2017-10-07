Welcome to Vegas: Billboards ask for tips on gunman's motive

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public's help. Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in the high-rise casino hotel. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

Tourists coming to Las Vegas may soon encounter something darker than the dazzling lights that typically welcome them to the city. Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in a high-rise casino hotel last Sunday. Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public's help. The FBI's Aaron Rouse says billboards will ask people with credible information to call the agency. The number will be 800-CALL-FBI. Paddock left behind little clues about what led him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 and wounded nearly 500 before killing himself.

