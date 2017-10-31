Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show. as introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show. as introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendy Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show.

Williams was introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed.

Williams was back on camera after a break and told the audience the moment "was not a stunt" and she passed out because she was overheated in her costume.

Williams' publicist Alexandra Sinclair tells The Associated Press the host is "feeling much better" and was able to finish the show OK. Sinclair says Williams will "address the incident on tomorrow's show."

