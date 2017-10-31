Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show. as introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press