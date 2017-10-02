WHAT'S HAPPENING: Motive unknown in Las Vegas attack

Two women embrace outside of a family assistance center Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The makeshift center was set up to help families and others reconnect after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the windows and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting as a confoundingly repetitive American tragedy, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, Oct. 2, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and members of the White House staff during a moment of silence to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Police block a road on the Las Vegas Strip near the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino shortly after sunrise Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. A deadly shooting occurred late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

Pastor William McCurdy holds a candle during a prayer vigil in honor of those affected by the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. The vigil was held in honor of the over 50 people killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting at an outdoor music concert late Sunday.

The Associated Press

The motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history remained a mystery as police sought to learn more about the apparent "lone wolf" gunman who opened fire on tens of thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured in the shooting, which happened during a Sunday night performance by country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The gunman hammered out a window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and began firing with a cache of weapons.

Survivors have shared harrowing tales of gunfire raining down on the crowd.

More about the tragedy:

THE INVESTIGATION

Authorities are discounting the possibility that international terror organizations were involved in the shooting , despite a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group.

The suspected gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, wasn't on law enforcement's radar. They think he acted alone but want to talk with his 62-year-old girlfriend.

"I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Paddock had 23 guns in his hotel room, including rifles with scopes, Lombardo said. Two were modified to make them fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials.

THE VICTIMS

At least 527 people were injured in the attack, along with the 59 confirmed dead.

Among the confirmed fatalities was Sonny Melton, a registered nurse. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fired, survived.

Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville that her husband "saved my life and lost his." She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met.

Others slain include commercial fisherman from Alaska, a high school secretary from New Mexico, a records technician with a California police department and a mechanics' apprentice from British Columbia.

THE GUNMAN

Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, says his multimillionaire brother was a big spender at casinos and often received free meals and rooms there.

Eric Paddock also described his brother as different than other people: "He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled."

Stephen Craig Paddock was living in Mesquite, Nevada, and authorities say he previously lived in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas, from 2004 to 2012, and possibly longer. His father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was a notorious bank robber who wound up on the FBI's most wanted list after escaping from prison in 1968.

HEROIC ACTIONS

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Rob Ledbetter's battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead.

The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge.

There was also a man one survivor knows only as Zach who herded people to a safe place.

LATE-NIGHT HOST RESPONSE

Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting as a confounding and repetitive American tragedy, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

"I don't know why our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen," Kimmel said on his ABC show Monday.

On Comedy Central, the South African-born Noah said he was dismayed by how many mass shootings he's seen in just two years in America and mocked current GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules.

Stephen Colbert, who regularly targets President Donald Trump, challenged the president to go his own way on gun control without heeding his political party's stance.

PRAYER VIGILS

Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners have gathered at multiple prayer vigils in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke to mourners in the setting sun Monday evening outside the downtown City Hall.

Several faith leaders led the group in prayer. The crowd later joined in song and held candles.

Several miles away at a cathedral off the Las Vegas Strip, mourners and casino workers gathered to honor the victims and first responders.

The vigils were among a number of memorials being held around the city.