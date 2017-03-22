Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2017

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant bombs easiest puzzle ever

‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show host Pat Sajak with model Vanna White. The pair has been hosting the long running show for 30 years.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show host Pat Sajak with model Vanna White. The pair has been hosting the long running show for 30 years.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

In what might be the worst mistake ever on the popular, long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune,” a contestant on Tuesday night’s show blew it, missing one letter left to solve what should have been an obvious puzzle answer.

The answer was “A Streetcar Named Desire,” with just the “m” missing in the word “Named,” but the contestant, Kevin, had other things on his mind. He guessed the letter “k,” making the word “Naked” instead of “Named.” 

The audience gasped and host Pat Sajak appeared shocked as Kevin flubbed the name of the popular Tennessee Williams play after guessing almost the entire puzzle correctly.

