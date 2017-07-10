Ex-White House spokesman Fleischer a Fox News contributor

FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer speaks at the Newseum in Washington during "The President and the Press: The First Amendment in the First 100 Days" forum. Fox News Channel has signed Fleischer to a contributor role. The network announced Monday, July 10, that Fleischer will provide "strategic communications and political analysis" for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press