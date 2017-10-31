Sign in with your existing account
Will Poulter dresses as ‘Toy Story’ bully Sid to relay anti-bullying message
Foc Kan/WireImage
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Will Poulter attends the ' Detroit ' Premiere at UGC Normandie on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)
By
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s been the talk of the web: How actor Will Poulter looks so much like big-screen baddie Sid from “Toy Story.”
Poulter, who is known for his roles in “Detroit” and “We’re the Millers” took the costume one step beyond Halloween, and used his likeness to shine a light on anti-bullying efforts,
Entertainment Weekly reported.
>> Read more trending news
He posted his photo
on Twitter recently.
In the post, Poulter says he is an ambassador for
Anti-Bullying Pro, a foundation that trains students to help educate their friends and classmates on bullying and introduces anti-bullying campaigns in schools and in youth groups.
