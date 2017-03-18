William and Kate meet survivors of Paris 2015 attacks

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by school children and students from the British Council's Somme project as they arrive at the Trocadero square, with the Eiffel Tower in background, in Paris, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Director of the Musee dOrsay Laurence des Cars, center left, guides Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit at the Orsay museum in Paris, France, Saturday, March 18, 2017, on the second day of their two-day visit to the French capital.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge meet young French rugby fans at the Trocadero square, in Paris, Saturday, March 18, 2017 to

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are silhouetted as they look the Seine river through a giant clock at the Musee d'Orsay museum -the former Gare d'Orsay train station- during their visit to the museum, Saturday, March 18, 2017, on the second day of their two-day visit to the French capital.

Prince William and his wife Kate met Saturday with survivors of the 2015 extremist attacks at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris and other city sites on the second day of their visit to the French capital.

During a visit to the Invalides monument, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the courage of two victims who described the circumstances of their wounds and the effects on their lives.

One victim, identified only by her first name, Jessica, was wounded by seven bullets in one of the attacks, on a bar. She told the British royals that she wants to show the attackers that "they cannot win."

"I am ambitious. I am still ambitious. I need to live and to work," she said.

"You're very brave," Kate said.

The couple also played a bit of rugby with children and met pupils from the British School of Paris. William rebuffed a pupil's question about what he thought of Britain's Brexit vote to leave the 28-nation European Union, saying he could not answer. British royals are not supposed to engage in politics.

The trip is William's first official visit to Paris since his mother died here in a 1997 car crash. The visit doesn't include any official memorial events for Diana.