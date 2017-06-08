Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban react as they accept the award for collaborative video of the year for
Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban react as they accept the award for collaborative video of the year for "The Fighter" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

— Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

— Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

— Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

— Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

— CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

— Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban

