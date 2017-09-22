Now Playing
Posted: September 21, 2017

Woman brandishes gun in Kardashian-owned boutique

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, video image released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, actively searching for this suspect waving a machete at news reporters outside the Kardashian-owned DASH boutique in West Hollywood, Calif. KCBS-TV reported that after pointing a gun at employees inside the store, the woman returned and swung a machete at reporters and photographers outside the boutique before sticking it through a slot in the front door. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
The Associated Press

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. —

A woman screaming about Cuba pointed a gun Thursday at employees inside the Kardashian-owned DASH boutique in West Hollywood and returned hours later waving a machete at reporters, but eluded authorities both times.

The woman first walked into the shop during the late morning and shouted, "stay away from Cuba," Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

She knocked several items off a counter before leaving on foot.

About two hours later, she returned with a machete and swung it at reporters and photographers who had gathered outside the boutique before sticking it through a slot in the front door, authorities said.

The woman is heard in a news video saying, "The Kardashians will be executed if they step on communist territory."

No one was injured and the woman was able to get away before deputies arrived.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian visited Havana, Cuba, in May 2016.

The three sisters founded DASH, which sells clothing and accessories, in 2006. There is a second store in Miami Beach, Florida.

