Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 02, 2017

'Wonder Woman' lassos $11 million Thursday night

Comments
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Related

View Larger
'Wonder Woman' lassos $11 million Thursday night
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from 'Wonder Woman.'

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"Wonder Woman" is off to a good start at the box office. Warner Bros. on Friday said the superhero pic drew in an estimated $11 million from Thursday night pre-shows.

Analysts expect the film to bring in more than $90 million across the weekend.

"Wonder Woman's" Thursday night haul is comparable to "Guardians of the Galaxy," which brought in $11.2 million from pre-shows on its way to $94.3 million. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," meanwhile, tallied a $27.7 Thursday night.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for "Wonder Woman," which stars Gal Gadot in the title role. It's currently clocking in with a 93 percent fresh ratting from Rotten Tomatoes based on 190 reviews — a much-needed critical win for Warner Bros. and DC.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation