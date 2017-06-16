Yoko Ono, a co-producer on 'Imagine,' gets writing credit

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2016, file photo, Yoko Ono appears before the dedication ceremony for her permanent art installation, a sculpture called SKYLANDING, at Jackson Park in Chicago. David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers' Association, said Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on John Lennon's "Imagine," 48 years after its release. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The Associated Press