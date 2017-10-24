Now Playing
Posted: October 24, 2017

Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards

Zendaya, recipient of the Style Star award, turns back for photographers at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Zendaya, recipient of the Style Star award, turns back for photographers at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Actress Cate Blanchett, recipient of the Style Icon award, poses at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Zendaya, recipient of the Style Star award, poses at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Actress-singer Selena Gomez, right, poses with Makeup Artist of the Year Hung Vanngo at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Actress Elle Fanning, recipient of the Breakthrough Style Star award, poses at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Model Cindy Crawford poses at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett preach empowerment at InStyle Awards
Harry Josh, center, recipient of the Hairstylist of the Year award, poses with actresses Ellen Pompeo, left, and Kate Bosworth at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cate Blanchett and Zendaya are among the InStyle honorees who have chosen to use their platform to talk about more than clothes.

Both Blanchett and Zendaya spoke about how fashion can be empowering Monday night at the third annual InStyle Awards held at The Getty Center.

Zendaya says fashion has become a platform to showcase different types of beauty. She says that mothers have told her that their daughters like their hair now because she wore an Afro.

Blanchett added that fashion can be an extension of who women are.

The two stars were among honorees including Elle Fanning, Demi Lovato, hair stylist Harry Josh and makeup artist Hung Vanngo at the soiree that included celebrity guests like Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo, Connie Britton and Kate Bosworth.

