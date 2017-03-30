Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

Fiona the baby hippo to make media appearance at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona the baby hippo to make media appearance at Cincinnati Zoo
In this April 12 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Fiona a prematurely born hippopotamus, swims in her quarantine enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati. (Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via AP)
By Dayton Daily News

CINCINNATI —

Four months after she was prematurely born, the media will be able to watch Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Fiona the baby hippo in her outside habitat and pool, according to WCPO.

The Cincinnati-based television station reports that Fiona, along with swimmers, will explore the Hippo Cove exhibit after the zoo closes.

Until now, the zoo has guarded Fiona’s access because of her weakened immune system and safety concerns. 

Members of the media will be able to shoot photos and videos of the baby hippo during a time when keepers report that they have heard occasional vocalizations from Fiona, including grunts around meal time.

