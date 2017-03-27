Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Actor Paul Walker attends the "Fast & Furious 6" World Premiere at The Empire, Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

By Alex Thomas, Rare.us

If you’re ever trying to get a city council to listen to your proposition, opening your argument with, “What up, council?” is probably not the best way to begin. But that’s exactly what a jokester in San Clemente, California, did, and we can’t stop laughing at this guy and his fellow "surfer bro" friend.

In a now-viral video from a recent San Clemente City Council meeting, the young man identified himself as "freelance journalist" Chad Kroeger, which just happens to be the same name as the lead singer in the band Nickelback. Then he passionately made his case to have a statue of the late Paul Walker erected in the town.

Kroeger claimed that his love for the late actor came when he was 11 and “my first love Ashley betrayed me by moving to Newport Beach.” In hopes of cheering him up, his father took him to see “The Fast and the Furious,” and he’s never looked back.

The prankster was followed by his cohort, identified as Bodhi Johnson, who added that the film "was epically life-changing."

"It gave me the courage to ask out Shelby; it taught me to never back down, even if a super-tough crew of street racers come at you – stand tall," he said.

KCBS reported that the pair, who previously spoke at a Burbank City Council meeting, are featured in several comedic videos on YouTube.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.