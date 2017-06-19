Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

Reality TV star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner spoke to the College Republican National Committee's conference last week – and a comment she made about the recent shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice is raising eyebrows.

Jenner was asked about the shooting, which wounded members of Congress and Capitol Police officers.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there; there’s no justification,” she said, according to People magazine.

"It’s happened then and it will happen again, unfortunately,” she added, blaming “crazy people.”

“Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Yeah, liberals can’t even shoot straight,” she said, mocking James Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders supporter who police say opened fire on the baseball practice.

The audience erupted in applause and cheers in a video posted to the College Republican Federation of Virginia's Facebook page. That video appears to have been deleted but later appeared on YouTube.

She went on to answer questions about being transgender, being Republican, supporting President Donald Trump, whether she shops at Nordstrom and her work attempting to build bridges between transgender Americans and the Republican Party.

Read more here.

