Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 18, 2017

Police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old

Comments
Revere police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old

Related

View Larger
Police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old
(Fox25Boston)

By Fox25Boston.com

REVERE, Mass. —

A polilce officer in Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend on charges of child abuse.

Police say Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, physically abused the 5-year-old child of a woman he was having an affair with.

>> Read more trending stories

The child, who is not being identified by name or gender, is now in the care of a family member.

Neighbors in Saugus say Garcia lived at home with his wife and toddler.

Garcia is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury. He is scheduled to appear again in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

Garcia and a second officer have been placed on leave during the investigation.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation