By Hélène Vincent, Rare.us

Some women are paying tens of thousands of dollars to look like Ivanka Trump, according to USA Today.

According to Dr. Franklin Rose, a Houston-based plastic surgeon, there has been an uptick in customers who want to more closely resemble the president's eldest daughter. Patients seeking plastic surgery often show up for their first appointment with a photo of a celebrity to indicate the type of work they’d like to have done, he said; for example, one might show a surgeon a photo of Angelina Jolie if the patient is seeking a lip filler. According to Rose, “Ivanka is sort of the new style icon for plastic surgery” within his practice.

USA Today reports that one of Rose’s patients, 37-year-old Jenny Stewart, spent $30,000 to look more like Trump. That large sum was also a discounted fee because Stewart agreed to talk to reporters. Another one of his patients paid $60,000 to look like Trump and was profiled in People magazine. Rose said he isn’t surprised by the demand to look like Trump, given that the first daughter is a beautiful woman with covetable features, such as a small nose and high cheekbones.

Dr. Rob Rohrich, another plastic surgeon based in Texas, agreed with Rose's assessment of Trump’s popularity and influence.

“Yes, absolutely, I have had a lot of patients in the past six months or more who ask about Ivanka’s great and sculpted, clean facial features, including her high cheekbones and beautiful skin and elegant nose,” Rohrich said.

However, it’s possible that this phenomenon is contained to Texas. According to two East Coast surgeons profiled by USA Today, there has been no increase in demands to look like Trump — primarily because their clients don’t seek plastic surgery to look like somebody else; instead, they request that their surgeons enhance the natural features they already possess so that it can look as natural as possible.