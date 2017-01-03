Sign in with your existing account
Trump fires back at John Lewis for calling his presidency 'not legitimate'
(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
By
Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President-elect Donald Trump had a strong response Saturday to the controversial remarks made by Rep. John Lewis on Friday, in which the longtime congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency.
Trump took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to address the issue Saturday morning. He said that Lewis should focus on the needs of his district.
Trump's retort sparked a spirited response on Twitter.
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself