Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 14, 2017

Trump fires back at John Lewis for calling his presidency 'not legitimate'

Comments
(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President-elect Donald Trump had a strong response Saturday to the controversial remarks made by Rep. John Lewis on Friday, in which the longtime congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency.

Trump took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to address the issue Saturday morning. He said that Lewis should focus on the needs of his district.

 >> Read more trending stories

>>12 times Lewis broke the internet in 2016

>>Residents of Lewis' district share photos

Trump's retort sparked a spirited response on Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation