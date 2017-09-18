Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N." at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Glover took home two Emmys on Sunday night: one for best comedic actor and one for directing in a comedic series for his FX series, “Atlanta.”

>> PHOTOS: 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet

The latter Emmy was groundbreaking: He is the first black director to ever win in that category.

>> PHOTOS: 2017 Emmy Awards show

The episode he directed that won the Emmy featured Paper Boi on a Charlie Rose-type talk show. It was a "show within a show" with fake ads inserted, as well.

Glover, at the dais after winning best comedic actor, joked that President Donald Trump should take credit in his win for helping make black people “No. 1 on the most oppressed list.”

>> Watch the clip here



.@AtlantaFX's Donald Glover gives Trump a shout-out during his #Emmys acceptance speech: "He's the reason I'm probably up here" pic.twitter.com/qXaArhCbRi — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2017

The last black actor to win an Emmy in that category was Robert Guillaume in 1985 for “Benson.”

>> 2017 Emmy Awards: ‘The Handmaids Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Veep’ take top prizes; complete winner list

The second season of “Atlanta” is in pre-production and should return in 2018. It debuted last year. The reason there are no new episodes in 2017 is Glover’s busy schedule, which includes starring in the “Star Wars” Han Solo project.

>> Read more trending news



“Atlanta” did not win best comedic series. That went to HBO’s “Veep” for the third year in a row. And Glover lost in writing to Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe for Netflix’s “Master of None.”

>> Stephen Colbert invited a special guest to the Emmys stage

Also, Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” also shot in Atlanta, didn’t win best drama. Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale” took home the prize in a competitive field that also included Netflix’s “The Crown” and HBO’s “Westworld.”