Adele: ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again’

As Adele wraps up her latest tour, the singer has suggested to fans that it might be her last.

According to Rolling Stone, the 29-year-old recording artist inserted a handwritten note into programs at Wednesday night’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

The note detailed Adele’s feelings about touring.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well,” she wrote. “I’m a real homebody, and I get so much joy in the small things ... I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live.”

Adele, who was born in London, said she hopes her last performances will be in the city.

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home,” she said Wednesday.

But she promised to continue to release new music.

“I will always write music, and I will always put it out. And I hope that you’re always here,” she told the crowd, according to Yahoo. “I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows? But I will remember this for the rest of my life.”

Adele’s tour, which has spanned 15 months, finishes July 2.