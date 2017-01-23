https://www.dvidshub.net/image/1862224/309th-amarg-davis-monthan-air-force-baAn aerial view of retired military planes taken from aircraft 916, a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft from the Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, as it circles the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309 AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The 309 AMARG is responsible for the storage and maintenance of aircraft for future redeployment, parts, or proper disposal following retirement by the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Porter/Released)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities have placed a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona under lock down Monday afternoon after getting reports of "gunshot sounds," officials said.

Officials with the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson announced the lock down on social media around 10:10 a.m. MST. Authorities warned anyone on base to take shelter immediately.

The base is currently on lock down. There are unconfirmed reports of gun shot sounds. Seek shelter immediately. More updates will come once they are available. Posted by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Monday, January 23, 2017

Officials with the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Office told Tucson.com that they have officers are watching the situation. Neither has gotten a request for support, the site reported.

"We're still gathering information about that right now," Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus said. "At this point we have not been requested by the base. We are in active communication with them. ... Right now, we are in a little bit of a holding pattern right now until they advise further."

Authorities have not released additional details on the situation.