This Feb. 4, 2017, file photo released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin portraying President Donald Trump in the opening sketch of 'Saturday Night Live' in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP, File)

By Alex Thomas

On Monday night, Alec Baldwin sat down with ExtraTV to talk about his role as President Donald Trump.

Baldwin began portraying the president on “Saturday Night Live” before the election, and his impression appears to have gotten under Trump’s skin, as the actor and the show have been the subject of a handful of critical tweets. But Baldwin says he might be moving on from the role that has boosted his career.

Baldwin is no fan of the president, and in his interview, he criticized Trump's attitude.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship. He remains bitter and angry, and you want to look at him and you want to go, ‘You won,'” Baldwin said.

“I think the maliciousness of this White House ... has people very worried, which is why I might not do it much longer ... I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Why @AlecBaldwin might not play Trump on @nbcsnl much longer: https://t.co/2CxjrOHNy2 pic.twitter.com/7Em6Q5tjTj — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 7, 2017

Trump has said he will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As the president will be absent, many of Baldwin’s fans have lobbied for him to play Trump at the event.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. ... I don’t think that they want that,” Baldwin said.

“I think that for their prestige and their integrity. ... If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it.”