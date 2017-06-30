Alex Rodriguez mistaken for Jennifer Lopez’s security guard

Dia Dipasupil

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Playing under the bright lights in the Bronx might have propelled Alex Rodriguez to the top of the baseball pantheon, but dating super star Jennifer Lopez has humbled the former slugger.

Rodriguez, appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” opened up about life after baseball including his romance with the performer, which he called humbling.

“When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you’re pretty cool,” Rodriguez told Fallon. “But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time.”

The pair have spent the summer together.

“We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, ‘Get out of the way, get out of the way! We’re trying to take a picture,” Rodriguez said.