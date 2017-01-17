Amazon, other online retailers to accept food stamps

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon and six other online retailers will soon be able to take government assistance as payment for groceries under a new plan.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, consumers who are eligible for benefits will be able to use their assistance accounts on Amazon, FreshDirect, Safeway, ShopRite, HyVee, Inc., Hart's Local Grocers and Dash's Market.

They are using the program to test the feasibility of allowing the use of SNAP benefits across the country.

Right now, only those retailers listed in certain areas are being tested.

The pilot program includes:

Amazon - Maryland, New Jersey, New York

FreshDirect - New York

Safeway - Maryland, Oregon, Washington

ShopRite - Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Hy-Vee, Inc. - Iowa

Hart's Local Grocers - New York

Dash's Market - New York

The program will test online ordering and payment, according to the USDA, and is designed to provide healthy groceries for homebound elderly and disabled customers.

Read more from the USDA here.