Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 17, 2017

Amazon, other online retailers to accept food stamps

Comments
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California. 
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California. 

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Amazon and six other online retailers will soon be able to take government assistance as payment for groceries under a new plan.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, consumers who are eligible for benefits will be able to use their assistance accounts on Amazon, FreshDirect, Safeway, ShopRite, HyVee, Inc., Hart's Local Grocers and Dash's Market.

>> Read more trending stories  

They are using the program to test the feasibility of allowing the use of SNAP benefits across the country. 

Right now, only those retailers listed in certain areas are being tested.

The pilot program includes:

  • Amazon - Maryland, New Jersey, New York
  • FreshDirect - New York
  • Safeway - Maryland, Oregon, Washington
  • ShopRite - Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
  • Hy-Vee, Inc. - Iowa
  • Hart's Local Grocers - New York
  • Dash's Market - New York

The program will test online ordering and payment, according to the USDA, and is designed to provide healthy groceries for homebound elderly and disabled customers.

Read more from the USDA here.

Comments
 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation