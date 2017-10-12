Amazon Studios chief suspended following sexual harassment allegations

Rose McGowan Suspended From Twitter Amid Harvey Weinstein Controversy

By KIRO7.com

Amazon has suspended entertainment chief Roy Price. Price is the president of Amazon Studios, a division of Amazon that focuses on TV shows and films.

Price was allegedly involved in a sexual harassment incident reported in August. Isa Hackett, an executive producer of the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle," told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her two years ago. She said that during a cab ride with Price and former Amazon executive Michael Paull, Price repeatedly propositioned her and made inappropriate sexual comments.

"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately,” an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to KIRO-TV. “We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

Amazon’s decision comes just four days after film executive Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Co., a film studio that he co-founded, following allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault by multiple women in the entertainment industry.

On Thursday, actress Rose McGowan posted a series of tweets aimed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, claiming that the show she sold to Amazon Studios was killed after she told an Amazon Studios head that Weinstein had raped her.

The following are McGowan’s Twitter statements from Thursday, which KIRO-TV has posted in paragraph format:

“@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works. I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead. Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon.”