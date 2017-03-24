Amy Schumer drops out of live-action ‘Barbie’ movie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 17: Actress-writer Amy Schumer accepts Critics' Choice MVP Award onstage during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

According to a new report from Variety magazine, actress and comedian Amy Schumer will not appear in the live-action “Barbie” film, as previously planned.

News that Schumer would star in the production was announced in December.

This week, Schumer announced that she would no longer be able to participate in the production due to scheduling issues.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to ‘Barbie’ due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said in a statement to Variety. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing ‘Barbie’ on the big screen.”

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Sony will more than likely have to stick with the previously planned June 29, 2018 release date since Mattel has already produced merchandise and plans with that date in mind.

According to IMDb, the film is about a doll who sets off on an adventure in the real world after being expelled from ‘Barbieland’ for not being perfect enough.

Sony is still seeking a director for the comedy.