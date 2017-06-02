Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2017

Anderson Cooper posts throwback photo before white hair

Comments
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Journalist Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Upfront 2016 at Nick & Stef's Steakhouse on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Journalist Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Upfront 2016 at Nick & Stef's Steakhouse on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

In honor of his 50th birthday on Saturday, Anderson Cooper shared a throwback and gave fans a glimpse at his younger days before he became the silver fox many people know and love.

>> Read more trending news

“Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago. Probably 1993,” he wrote.

Cooper would have been around 26 years old at the time the photo was taken.

One day prior to celebrating his own birthday, Cooper sent a shout out to longtime friend and fellow television host Andy Cohen, who turned 49 on June 2.

“Happy Birthday @bravoandy! Hope this next year is your best yet!” Cooper wrote.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation