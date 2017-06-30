Police confiscated 5,000 pounds of high-powered fireworks Monday. (Photo: Long Beach Police)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police confiscated $30,000 of illegal fireworks and arrested three people Monday on accusations that they were selling the fireworks them from a makeshift storefront out of a garage.

An anonymous tip led police to the house, where they found 5,000 pounds of high-powered fireworks when they served a search warrant around 7:50 p.m., according to investigators.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal fireworks,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said at a press conference Tuesday.



Darius Bo, 24, and Sreypeur Say, 29, were arrested and charged with possession of dangerous fireworks. They are being held on $20,000 bail.

Armand Moore, 36, was arrested and charged with possession for sales of PCP. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

Police also found four children aged 5, 8, 10 and 17 in the house. They were turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The sale of illegal fireworks helps finance street gangs, police said.

“The community needs to understand that when they purchase fireworks from unauthorized sources such as this, they are essentially putting money into the pockets of street gangs and supporting their illicit activities,” police Chief Robert Luna said in a news release.



Bo and Moore are documented gang members, police said.

Police are cracking down the sale of illegal fireworks in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Last year, a 17-year-old lost part of his hand after a fireworks explosion. His grandmother had been cited by police for illegal fireworks an hour earlier.

All fireworks, even perceived “safe and sane” ones, are illegal, officials said. The penalty can be up to $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

The ban has resulted in numerous arrests and citations written, confiscation of thousands of pounds of fireworks and the seizure of $45,000, two handguns and ammunition and drugs.