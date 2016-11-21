Baldwin's back as 'SNL' skewers Trump, Ivanka, Sessions

1. "Alien Attack Cold Open": In the opening sketch, Baldwin offers his take on how the commander-in-chief would handle an alien invasion.
After Baldwin's Trump says he'd "bring coal back" to counter an extra-terrestrial military strike, an Army officer (Kenan Thompson) frantically asks, "But, Mr. President, what about the aliens? They just vaporized the entire state of California!"
2. "Translator": In this bit, Johansson plays a liberal scientist who invents a device that can translate a pet's thoughts. But much to her dismay, her invention reveals that her own dog is a secret Trump supporter.
"Max, I'm sorry, but you're just a dog. You don't know what you're talking about," she says after the dog sings Trump's praises.
"Excuse me, Helen, but yes, I do," the dog responds. "It's that condescending attitude that made people want to vote for Trump in the first place."
4. "Weekend Update: Al Franken and Jeff Sessions": In the "Weekend Update" segment, Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (Alex Moffat) spar over revelations that Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before the 2016 election.
"It is true you caught old Br'er Sessions in the liar patch again, and I am powerful sorry, my friend, so may I correct the record?" McKinnon's Sessions drawls.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself