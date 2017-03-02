Sign in with your existing account



'Big Bang Theory' leads reportedly taking $100,000 pay cuts to help co-stars get raises
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory."
By
Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The leads of a popular TV sitcom reportedly are taking $100,000-per-episode pay cuts to boost the salaries of two co-stars.
>> Read more trending news
According to Variety , "The Big Bang Theory" stars Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg – who currently make $1 million per episode – agreed to the six-figure cuts so castmates Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises during the next two seasons of the CBS comedy.
Bialik and Rauch now make about $200,000 per episode, so their pay would rise to $450,000 if the extra funds are split evenly, Variety reported .
Read more here.
