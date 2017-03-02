Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 02, 2017

'Big Bang Theory' leads reportedly taking $100,000 pay cuts to help co-stars get raises

Comments
The cast of
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory."

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The leads of a popular TV sitcom reportedly are taking $100,000-per-episode pay cuts to boost the salaries of two co-stars.

>> Read more trending news

According to Variety, "The Big Bang Theory" stars Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg – who currently make $1 million per episode – agreed to the six-figure cuts so castmates Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises during the next two seasons of the CBS comedy.

Bialik and Rauch now make about $200,000 per episode, so their pay would rise to $450,000 if the extra funds are split evenly, Variety reported.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation