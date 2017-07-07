Blac Chyna seeks restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

A lawyer representing Blac Chyna is seeking a restraining order against Rob Kardashian, the model’s ex-fiance and the father of her child, after he posted explicit photos of her on Instagram during a social media rampage.

High-profile attorney Lisa Bloom announced Friday that she’ll be presenting Blac Chyna after Kardashian posted the photos online Wednesday.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom wrote on Twitter. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Bloom followed up with a statement from her and Blac Chyna directed toward Kardashian.

“Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,” the release read. “Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who(m) she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.

“It stops now, Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

Here is my statement on why I am representing Blac Chyna in this important fight in women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/hZO4UV894X — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Bloom told The New York Daily News that Kardashian could face up to six months in jail for posting the photos of Blac Chyna.

“If she sued him for money damages, the amount she received would depend on the emotional distress she suffered,” she said. “Given that he has a large social media following, if the jury was sympathetic to her, she could recover millions.”

Kardashian, who shares an 8-month-old daughter with Blac Chyna, posted numerous photos of the model on Instagram for his nearly 10 million followers to see before the social media platform shut down his account. He claimed she had cheated on him, and some called the posts revenge porn.

“Revenge porn is illegal in California,” Bloom told Buzzfeed. “We are seeking an order barring him from future cyberbullying and harassment of Chyna.”

Bloom represented Mischa Barton earlier this year in a similar case in which the actress’s ex-boyfriend shared nude photos of her after the couple separated.

Note to Rob Kardashian: revenge porn is a crime. And in my Mischa Barton case judge agreed it's a form of domestic violence. Knock it off. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 5, 2017