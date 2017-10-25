Bob Marley's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

The damaged Hollywood Walk of Fame star of reggae musician Bob Marley is seen after it was vandalized with a hammer in Hollywood, California on October 24, 2017. The reggae artist died in 1981 was posthumously awarded the star,located at 7080 Hollywood Blvd in 2001. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bob Marley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was found vandalized Monday, to the dismay of fans and Walk of Fame workers.

Ana Martinez, of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, posted a photo of the vandalized star on Twitter.

Why would anyone do this to Bob Marley’s star? Help me understand. The Walk of Fame is a State registered Historic landmark! Disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QpxCepyF0t — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) October 24, 2017

Martinez called the vandalism disrespectful, writing, “Why would anyone do this to Bob Marley’s star? Help me understand.”

Martinez said Marley’s star appeared to have been pounded with a sledgehammer or something heavy, “totally destroying it,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

Martinez said Walk of Fame stars are state-registered historic landmarks and repairs to the star would cost about $3,000.

The star is expected to be repaired sometime Wednesday.

Marley, known for hits like “Three Little Birds” and “One Love,” died in 1981 at the age of 36 after battling cancer. He was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in 2001.