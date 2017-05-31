Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Bristol Palin slams Kathy Griffin amid Trump photo controversy: 'You broke yourself'

Bristol Palin slams Kathy Griffin amid Trump photo controversy: 'You broke yourself'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 02: Bristol Palin arrives for Ubisoft Presents The Launch Of Just Dance 4 at Lexington Social House on October 2, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)
By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

Kathy Griffin went looking for controversy when she posed with a fake severed head that resembled President Donald Trump, and she found it — more, perhaps, than she was ready for.

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this,” she said in a recent press conference. “I’m gonna be honest. He [Trump] broke me.”

The photo shoot drew outrage and led to Griffin losing contracts and appearances, including a commercial with toilet accessory company Squatty Potty.

Some of Griffin’s most frequent targets have been members of the Palin family. In a 2009 tweet, Griffin used an offensive term to refer to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s son, Trig, who was born with Down syndrome.

Following Griffin's Trump photo controversy, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee told the comic to “suck it up, cupcake,” and now Palin's daughter, Bristol, has chimed in, as well.

Great job Bristol!

Posted by Sarah Palin on Sunday, June 4, 2017

Bristol wrote a blog post called “Five reasons Kathy Griffin Isn’t a Victim in the Eyes of a Palin,” in which she lays out her case against the comedian.

That includes Griffin making cutting remarks about Bristol's weight; walking the red carpet with Bristol's former boyfriend, Levi Johnston, and asking him to take her to the Palin home; pledging to “bring down” then-16-year-old Willow Palin in 2011; and blaming Sarah Palin for the shooting of Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Bristol closes with: “Our president didn’t break you; you broke yourself, and you’re continuing to break any sort of ‘comedic career’ by blaming everyone else."

