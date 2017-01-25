Cat-dragging woman caught on camera, wanted by Los Angeles police

Putu Sayoga/Getty Images

Police are seraching for a woman caught on a camera dragging a cat, like this one, down a Los Angeles street.

Los Angeles police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera dragging a gray tabby cat on a leash down a city street on Friday.

A good Samaritan saw the woman and struggling cat and stopped to try to help the cat, but the woman refused to drop the leash or leave the cat.

The witness taped the incident and took photos.

“I was disgusted and I was horrified,” she told KTLA TV.

She said she called 911 and watched as another passerby tried to rescue the cat.

The by-stander took action, ripping “the blond wig off the abuser’s hair,” according to KTLA.com and causing the woman to drop the cat. A struggle ensued as the woman tried to get her wig back. She then fled the scene, leaving the cat behind.

The cat is getting treatment at a local animal shelter for injuries that it suffered from the dragging.

Police have a clear photo of the wanted woman and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.