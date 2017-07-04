2 Chainz Pink Trap House offers free HIV testing

Rapper 2 Chainz perfroms onstage at night four of the Late Night Concert during the 2017 BET Experience at The Novo by Microsoft on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
By
Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Since 2 Chainz created the Pink Trap House in June, it has become a social landmark for Atlantans. But the rapper doesn’t want it to just be a cool place to take selfies. He also wants it to be a spot that offers free HIV testing.
On Sunday, the site became the Trap Church, where social activists gathered to encourage citizens to get involved with local organizations.
Daily, the Pink Trap House is an art gallery.
With paintings of Andre 3000, Tupac and other Atlanta landmarks, the gallery offers people a chance to take in the beautiful work or add a new piece to their own collection.
For weeks, the Pink Trap House has been garnering national attention as fans from across the country have lined up in droves just to snap pictures there. It has been dubbed as the “first hip-hop monument of Atlanta.”
Haven’t taken a trip yet? It’ll be up until July 7.
