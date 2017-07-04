2 Chainz Pink Trap House offers free HIV testing

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper 2 Chainz perfroms onstage at night four of the Late Night Concert during the 2017 BET Experience at The Novo by Microsoft on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Since 2 Chainz created the Pink Trap House in June, it has become a social landmark for Atlantans. But the rapper doesn’t want it to just be a cool place to take selfies. He also wants it to be a spot that offers free HIV testing.

For the July 4th holiday, he’s turned it into the Trap Clinic. He provided free HIV testing for visitors who drop by the Atlanta site, located at 1530 Howell Mill, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Fulton County Board of Health, Atlanta AIDS and Test Atlanta, the event also had educational packets, games and giveaways.



The rapper posted a flyer on his Instagram page Tuesday, writing, “Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99.”

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99

The Trap Clinic isn’t the only community service event he’s hosted there since flipping the rental home to throw a listening party for his latest project, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

Traphouse bunkin

On Sunday, the site became the Trap Church, where social activists gathered to encourage citizens to get involved with local organizations.

Daily, the Pink Trap House is an art gallery.

With paintings of Andre 3000, Tupac and other Atlanta landmarks, the gallery offers people a chance to take in the beautiful work or add a new piece to their own collection.

For weeks, the Pink Trap House has been garnering national attention as fans from across the country have lined up in droves just to snap pictures there. It has been dubbed as the “first hip-hop monument of Atlanta.”

Haven’t taken a trip yet? It’ll be up until July 7.

