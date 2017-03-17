Chelsea Clinton publishing new children’s book

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Chelsea Clinton introduced her father, Bill Clinton, at "The Night Before" rally at Independence Hall last November.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chelsea Clinton has written a children’s picture book, with a title that plays off the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, USA Today reported.

Clinton, the daughter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, has written “She Persisted,” which will feature the stories of girls and women "who didn't take no for an answer," Clinton tweeted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the title of the book is a reference to McConnell's response for invoking a little-known rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren while she was critiquing then-Sen. Jeff Sessions and his nomination for attorney general.

"She was warned," McConnell said. "She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

McConnell's response has since become a battle cry for the feminist movement, USA Today reported.

Persistence has changed the course of history - I'm so excited to share stories of girls & women who didn't take no for answer on May 30th! pic.twitter.com/IMWWou6kBX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 16, 2017

Clinton’s book, which will be illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, will tell the stories of 13 women who overcame obstacles to achieve their goal, Entertainment Weekly reported. The women include Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Clara Lemlich, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey and Sonia Sotomayor.

“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” Chelsea Clinton said in a statement. “The 13 women in “She Persisted” all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power.”

The book will be published May 30, Entertainment Weekly reported.