To portray the many faces of depression, Talinda Bennington — the widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington — shared a video on Twitter showing her husband playing a game with his children hours before his death.
In the video, Chester eats a “rotten eggs”-flavored jelly bean, which he immediately spits out. He chuckles as he tries to get the gross taste out of his mouth, much to the amusement of those around him.
Since her husband’s death, Talinda Bennington has been actively updating her social media feed with messages of support for those who struggle with mental illness, often adding the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.
