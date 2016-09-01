Chick-fil-A tests large family style meals

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chick-fil-A has begun testing family style meals in three U.S. cities with plans to continue the offerings through November.

The Family Style Meals include one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls with the option to add additional entrees, sides and beverages.

The meals, which are served with plates, utensils and condiments, are made to serve up to four people.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals -- down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” Matt Abercrombie, Chick-fil-A manager of menu development, said in a news release. “Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day.”

Customers can choose one of four entrees -- 12 Chick-n-Strips, four Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts, 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets or four Grilled Chicken Breasts -- and two of six sides, including baked beans, waffle potato chips, fruit cup, macaroni and cheese and side salad.

The Family Style Meals are being sold for $29.99 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Phoenix, Arizona, and San Antonio, Texas, until November 18.

“We heard that for a lot of people who are in charge of planning dinner, it’s really not that enjoyable,” Abercrombie said, according to Business Insider. “Some parents said ‘I don’t even eat until after my family is fed.’ That was a really big ‘aha!’ for us.”

Chick-fil-A is testing the options in an effort to determine whether the Family Style Meals are to be offered in other cities. The company is also using the time to decide whether it will offer beans and macaroni and cheese as permanent side items.

The beans are kettle-cooked with bacon and brown sugar. The mac and cheese is made of a blend of cheddar, parmesan and romano cheeses.

