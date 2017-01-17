Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

Children abducted in 1985 found, mother arrested, Rhode Island police say

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

By Fox25Boston.com

WARWICK, R.I. —

More than 30 years after two young girls were reported missing, investigators say they've been found and their mother has been arrested.

Rhode Island State Police announced Tuesday morning that the girls, who disappeared in 1985, had been found and Elaine Yates, their mother, had been arrested for their abduction.

Yates is accused of abducting Kimberly and Kelly from Warwick, Rhode Island, on Aug. 26, 1985. She did not have custody of the girls at the time.

A warrant was issued for Yates' arrest in 1988, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kimberly was 4 years old and Kelly was 10 months old when they were kidnapped, according to WPRI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

