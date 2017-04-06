Chrissy Teigen leaves $1,000 tip for Ohio waitress

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Chrissy Teigen Fast Facts

By Amelia Robinson, Dayton.com

A Centerville, Ohio, waitress who served Chrissy Teigen last week received the largest tip of her career thus far.

>> Read more trending news

“She walked in with all her glam,” Outback Steakhouse waitress Mikayla Scott told Dayton.com. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Scott said Teigen, her daughter, Luna, and about four others were seated in her section at the steakhouse just before closing on Oct. 27.

Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, a Springfield, Ohio, native, ordered a glass of Pinot grigio and a list of appetizers that included a Steakhouse Quesadilla and Outback’s famed Bloomin’ Onion.

“‘You have to take this away from me,’” Scott recalled Teigen saying. “‘I am going to eat it all.’”

At one point, Legend and his father, Ron Stephens came, picked up baby Luna and left to meet friends at nearby Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Scott said.

Teigen, who ordered a crispy chicken sandwich for her meal, is on record as a big fan of the Australian-themed chain restaurant’s Bloomin’ Onion.

Earlier this year, the “Lip Sync Battle” star and foodie got a private lesson on how to make the appetizer from an Outback chef, according to People magazine.

She and Legend documented the experience on social media.

It's bloomin A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Scott, a two-year Outback employee, said the biggest surprise came after she delivered the bill to Tiegen and her party: the 21-year-old got a $1,000 tip.

Scott said she never saw such a large tip -- way, way, way above 20 percent -- coming.

“People kept saying you are going to get a fat a tip,” Scott said. “I was like ‘Oh, my God, praise the Lord,’” Scott said.

The extra money came in handy for Scott and her husband Jordan, an Outback employee cooking in the kitchen that night.

The couple’s cars are on the fritz.



Scott shared part of the money with her co-workers. The rest will be used towards car issues.

Scott said she always wanted to wait on a famous person.

“It was an awesome experience,” she said.

chrissy teigen's daughter is wearing a bloomin' onion onesie and it is the cutest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/LVRXRvOxve — Victoria (@victasticc) April 10, 2017

>> RELATED: Chrissy Teigen was in Dayton for John Legend’s show

>> John Legend and family go to Fairmont, Springfield HS football game

>> Springfield’s John Legend remembers times before the legend began