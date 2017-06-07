Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Singer-songwriters Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards rehearsals at Music City Convention Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music artists will gather Wednesday in – where else – Nashville for the CMT Music Awards.

The live show will feature performances from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line, among others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

What time: 8 p.m. ET for the show; 7 p.m. ET for the red carpet pre-show event.

What channel: The show will be broadcast live on CMT, and live streamed here.

Who’s hosting: Charles Estin, one of the stars of the CMT show “Nashville” is hosting.

Who’s performing: Among others, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton are scheduled to perform.

Who is presenting awards: Here are some of the presenters for tonight’s ceremony:

Cody Alan

Rachel Bilson

Bobby Bones

Clare Bowen,

Katie Cook

Johnny Galecki

Katherine Heigl

Josh Henderson

Hoda Kotb

Ashton Kutcher

Kathie Lee Gifford

Dustin Lynch

Danny Masterson

Reba McEntire

Jada Pinkett Smith

Who is nominated: Here are the nominees for the fan-chosen awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"

Brad Paisley, "Today"

Brett Eldredge, "Wanna Be That Song"

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Cole Swindell, "Middle Of A Memory"

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, "Different For Girls"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton, "Came Here To Forget"

Eric Church, "Record Year"

Jason Aldean, "Lights Come On"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Reba McEntire, "Back To God"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich (feat. Tim McGraw), "Lovin' Lately"

Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"

Dan + Shay, "How Not To"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

LoCash, "I Know Somebody"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band, "Saltwater Gospel"

Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Old Dominion, "Song For Another Time"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

Kane Brown, "Used To Love You Sober"

Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Luke Combs, "Hurricane"

RaeLynn, "Love Triangle"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"

Chris Young (feat. Vince Gill), "Sober Saturday Night"

Dierks Bentley (feat. Elle King), "Different For Girls"

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Tim McGraw), "May We All"

Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood), "The Fighter"

Kenny Chesney with Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean, "Hicktown" (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want To Want Me" (From CMT Crossroads)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, "Pink Houses" (From CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes" (From CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, "You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman" (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Close (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

A special performance: According to CMT, the show “will honor the memory of the late Gregg Allman with special tribute performances by Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley with guitarist Derek Trucks.”