The video, which contains graphic language, was reportedly taken at a Stone Mountain, Georgia, gas station while Campbell, who has had a very public battle with substance abuse and mental illness, was pumping gas. The footage posted by online gossip site Straight from the A has been viewed more than 223,000.
Twitter overwhelmingly agreed with LL. Many slammed the gentleman featured in the video with Campbell for filming and posting the footage of the 40-year-old, describing the footage as sad and sickening.
Campbell has struggled publicly with substance abuse off and on since a 2010 viral video was distributed of the actress unkempt and acting erratically. In 2012, it appeared that Campbell had beaten her demons when she appeared in a 2012 episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” a program geared toward helping celebrities and everyday people make major life changes with the help of life coach Iyanla Vanzant. During the episode, Campbell spoke candidly about her bipolar disorder, battle with drugs and her mother passing away.
There was no update as of Monday afternoon on whether LL Cool J has made contact with Campbell as of Monday afternoon.
