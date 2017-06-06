Cosby trial: Judge to make key decision about witness on day 2

Matt Rourke/AP

Bill Cosby walks to the courtroom during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

By WPXI.com

After facing one of his accusers for the first time during testimony on Monday, comedian Bill Cosby this week could face the woman whose accusation of sexual assault led to criminal charges.

>> Read more trending news

The 79-year-old Cosby is on trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago. Andrea Constandt’s testimony could come on Tuesday.

Bill Cosby arrives for Day 2 of his trial in Norristown. #CosbyTrial #WPXI pic.twitter.com/CNuHCpFVY2 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) June 6, 2017

Cosby arrived Tuesday at the Montgomery County courthouse with his spokesman.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

Kelly Johnson told jurors Monday that she told her mother after Cosby abused her in 1996 when she worked for his agent.

She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was "the biggest celebrity in the world."

Prosecutors are also expected to call medical experts about the impact of Benadryl and Quaaludes, which victims claim Cosby used to drug them.