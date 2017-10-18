Curious Bear Cubs Escape Park, Investigate Patrol Car

As the adage says, curiosity may have killed the cat, but it got two bear cubs back where they belonged.



They tried to escape and were successful for a little while, but because they had to check out a sheriff’s car, they were quickly nabbed and returned to their home.

The cubs, that had escaped from Bear Country USA in Rapid City, South Dakota, were found in a man’s yard about a block away from the park, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Sheriff’s deputy Kylie Kintigh was told to keep an eye on them until park workers could pick them up.

While the job could have been difficult, thankfully the cubs were like kids and saw the cruiser as their own version of a Matchbox car.

Kintigh also has experience with animals. Her father worked for the state’s Game Fish and Parks division and she has tracked animals with her father, the Journal reported.



They stuck around and were examining Kintigh’s car. One even tried to jump on the hood.

When staff arrived, they had brought doughnuts to coax them into the trailer, but it didn’t work, so they sedated the bears and returned them to their home.