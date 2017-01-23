Custom wraps bring a rainbow of colors to new cars

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If the standard paint palette isn't custom enough for your car, a dealership in Houston may have the answer for your custom dreams.

Tire and Wheel Master has covered a 2017 Ford Super Duty Pickup in a holographic rainbow wrap, complete with purple rims and 40-inch tires, KTRK reported.

It is a one-of-a-kind job by Tire and Wheel Master.

The custom job comes with a hefty price tag - $100,000 for the truck that will turn heads.

The shop's owner said that custom wraps can take about a week and are made out of vinyl that is molded to each vehicle with a heat gun.

Owners don't have to worry about damage to their cars. Henry Valasquez said that it can protect the vehicle's original paint from scratches, chips and normal use and can be taken off without much effort, KTRK reported.

Valasquez and his shop have also wrapped a Bentley in Tiffany blue, a GMC in gold and an SUV in hot pink for breast cancer awareness.