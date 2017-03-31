David Bowie’s NYC condo up for sale

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Looking for a place to spend your golden years? Or are you a young American, looking to upgrade your lifestyle?

If so, the New York City condominium that once belonged to rock star David Bowie is for sale, USA Today reported.

The condo that belonged to the late singer and his wife, Iman, is now on the market for $6.495 million, according to a listing from The Corcoran Group.

Located inside Manhattan’s Essex House, the 1,877 square-foot unit has three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a 28-foot-wide grand living room offering views of Central Park. The living room connects to a walnut-paneled office, also overlooking the park. The residence will include the Yamaha piano that Bowie left behind. The couple lived at this residence from 1992 to 2002.

The condo was previously listed for $5.485 million in 2008, the New York Times reported.

Bowie died of liver cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

