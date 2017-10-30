Demi Lovato dresses as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

This weekend, Demi Lovato made hearts go “bidi bidi bom bom” with her Halloween costume, dressing as legendary Tejano superstar Selena.

We'll be dreaming of this tonight: Demi Lovato just honored Selena Quintanilla with an epic Halloween costume: https://t.co/hTQgGzAumH pic.twitter.com/OfP5tyoKTo — E! News (@enews) October 30, 2017

Lovato, who calls Dallas her hometown, channeled her fellow Texan perfectly.

She recreated Selena’s famous plum-colored bell-bottom pantsuit, which the singer wore to her last performance in the Astrodome. The outfit was a popular choice for the late songstress, who had designed it herself.

Demi Lovato as Selena is EVERYTHING!!!! pic.twitter.com/AkenvIqw9x — LIV💎 (@ShepherdAllivia) October 29, 2017

To get Selena’s signature look, Lovato donned a black wig and perfected her pout.

After Lovato shared photos of her costume on Snapchat, fans couldn’t get enough of her homage to the beloved Selena.

I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me other wise. pic.twitter.com/4LD9PNxqVl — ‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

Demi Lovato looks undeniably gorgeous as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween!😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/eQof5Sxm9z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2017

Selena has proven to be a popular Halloween choice this year.

American Ferrera’s character Amy on the show Superstore also dressed up as the late Latina superstar.

America Ferrera as Selena in this week’s Superstore episode is everything. pic.twitter.com/2s76nJeGOW — Marie BOO 👻🎀💋💖 (@marie9elizabeth) October 29, 2017

The surge in Selena costumes could be because she’s finally getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Or maybe we just all secretly want to be her.