Posted: January 20, 2017

Dog with terminal cancer goes on bucket list adventure

Rocko, an 8-year-old Labrador-pitbull mix, is being kept comfortable at a foster home but as his treatments have become less effective animal officials decided to take him on myriad canine adventures. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control/Facebook)
Rocko, an 8-year-old Labrador-pitbull mix, is being kept comfortable at a foster home but as his treatments have become less effective animal officials decided to take him on myriad canine adventures. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. —

A dog with terminal cancer is getting a chance to check off items on his bucket list with help from the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Rocko, an 8-year-old Labrador-pitbull mix, is being kept comfortable at a foster home, but as his treatments have become less effective animal officials decided to take him on myriad canine adventures.

“He still acts like a puppy,” Michael Mosteller, who is fostering Rocko, told KPNX. “He doesn’t even know he’s sick.”

He’s been on a ride on a fire truck and officials have reached out to the Phoenix Suns to take Rocko to practice.

“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” Melissa Gable, spokeswoman with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control told KPNX. “We would really love to see him run the bases at the Cubs spring training facility. It’s right next door to the shelter and I think it would be wonderful for him to have free area to run.”

