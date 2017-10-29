File- This Jan. 19, 2017, file photo shows filmmaker Michael Moore speaking to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens. File)
President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that although what he was about to say was “not at all presidential,” he was compelled to say that “Sloppy Michael Moore” had failed on Broadway.
Trump was referring to documentary filmmaker Michael Moore’s one-man play, “The Terms of My Surrender.”
The play – which Moore talked up in promos asking “Can a Broadway Show Bring Down a Sitting President?” – has completed a 12-week, 88-show run.
“While not at all presidential, I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump tweeted.
Moore fired back in a series of tweets blasting Trump's presidency.
"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency – which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD," he wrote.
Playbill said that while Moore's show was “not a box-office front-runner,” it “did play its fully scheduled run.”
“Moore’s show began performances July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened officially Aug. 10. It was reported in May – when the show was announced – that it would play a 12-week limited engagement,” Playbill wrote. “While the show was not a box-office front-runner (grossing less than half of its potential most weeks and drawing in a capacity hovering in the mid 70 percentile), it did play its fully scheduled run.”
