File- This Jan. 19, 2017, file photo shows filmmaker Michael Moore speaking to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens. File)

By Matt Naham, Rare.us

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that although what he was about to say was “not at all presidential,” he was compelled to say that “Sloppy Michael Moore” had failed on Broadway.

Trump was referring to documentary filmmaker Michael Moore’s one-man play, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

The play – which Moore talked up in promos asking “Can a Broadway Show Bring Down a Sitting President?” – has completed a 12-week, 88-show run.

“While not at all presidential, I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

Moore fired back in a series of tweets blasting Trump's presidency.

"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency – which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD," he wrote.

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency-- which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

3) You ARE aware I'm a "B'way star" & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

4) Prosecutor Mueller's GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

6) They say Twitter "distracts" you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

7) And now, for this weekend, I’m your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B’way- & u missed out! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

8) It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

9) As announced on May 1st, it was always a "12-WEEK-ONLY" run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a "LIMITED ENGAGEMENT" -- just like we’re planning on making your presidency. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!) pic.twitter.com/mTwLxW4KgR — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

And thanks to all who filled this beautiful theater for each show! pic.twitter.com/TRxAPssdwS — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

Playbill said that while Moore's show was “not a box-office front-runner,” it “did play its fully scheduled run.”

“Moore’s show began performances July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened officially Aug. 10. It was reported in May – when the show was announced – that it would play a 12-week limited engagement,” Playbill wrote. “While the show was not a box-office front-runner (grossing less than half of its potential most weeks and drawing in a capacity hovering in the mid 70 percentile), it did play its fully scheduled run.”

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.